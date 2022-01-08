Niraj Bishnoi Behind Twitter 'Auction' of Woman, 2 Months Before Sulli Deals

In May 2021 – two months before the Sulli Deals app was created on Github – a woman Congress leader had submitted a complaint against a Twitter handle that “auctioned” her on the social media website.

The complaint, submitted on 13 May, was turned into an FIR on 16 May, and it stated, “on 13 May 2021, a Twitter handle started an auction on me on Twitter… It said, ‘I invoke legendary @sullideals101 to auction this sulli… Minimum bid 1USD. Bidding starts now.”

On Friday, 7 January 2022, the Delhi Police stated that the Twitter handle mentioned in the FIR filed at the behest of Congress leader’s complaint, was created by Niraj Bishnoi – the “main conspirator behind the Bulli Bai app.”