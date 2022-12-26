'Sexism, Bullying Rampant': Nike Employee Surveys Reveal Firm's Toxic Culture

Why is Nike in the news? A sexual harassment and gender discrimination lawsuit against Nike has produced more than 5,000 pages of records, including surveys of women employees, wherein they have alleged sexist attitudes and behavior at the sportswear giant, in addition to corporate bullying and fears of retaliation.

What has been alleged about the firm? The documents, which date back to 2018, detail how women employees at the company were concerned that Nike's management was unlikely to address their concerns.

But why did they feel so? And what else has been alleged in the lawsuit? The Quint delves deeper into these questions.