NHRC Notice to Rajasthan Govt Over 'Auctioning of Girls to Settle Loans' Report

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) and the National Commission for Women (NCW) have served notices to the Rajasthan government after media reports that minor girls in certain districts of the state were being auctioned to settle financial disputes.

"The National Human Rights Commission, NHRC, India has taken suo motu cognizance of a media report that in a half dozen districts of Rajasthan, the girls are sold on Stamp Paper and if not, their mothers are subjected to rape on the diktats of cast panchayats for the settlement of disputes," the human rights body said in a press release on Wednesday, 27 October.