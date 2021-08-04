NY Governor Cuomo 'Sexually Harassed 11 Women', Biden Calls for Resignation

New York governor Andrew Cuomo groped, kissed or made suggestive remarks to 11 women, including employees, the state's attorney general Letitia James said on Tuesday, 3 August, as she announced the findings of an independent investigation into allegations against the Democrat.

James said, "The independent investigation has concluded that Governor Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women and in doing so, violated federal and state law," news agency AFP reported.

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden said, “I think he should resign,” Reuters reported.

While Cuomo has used a photo with Biden to defend his 'embraces', Biden responding to that and said, "I'm sure there are some embraces that were totally innocent. But apparently the attorney general decided there were things that weren't."