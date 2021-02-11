New Kamala Harris Portrait Signifies the Glass Ceiling She Broke

Recently, a stunning portrait of US Vice President Kamala Harris has been made in her honour. It is the work of Swiss artist Simon Berger, who strategically hammered cracks into a giant sheet of glass.

The artwork is a reference to the metaphorical glass ceiling that Harris broke. On 20th January 2021, Vice President Kamala Harris became the first woman, the first black woman and first woman of South Asian heritage to hold the United State’s second-highest office.

The portrait is a 6-by-6 foot artwork. Berger is famous for mastering the art of carving a face by shattering glass.

The artist is said to have crafted the piece in a day. The entire process has been documented and turned into a beautiful short film. It has been set to Harris’s speech after her victory, paying homage to all the other women who have broken barriers.