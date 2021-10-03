NDA Exam: UPSC Issues Notification for Women Candidates – How to Apply?

Image used for representation.
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), in September, issued a notification for the upcoming opening of online application form for the National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy Examination (II), 2021 for women candidates only.
This is following a Supreme Court directive on 18 August, which broke the 65-year-old glass ceiling and ruled that women can also sit for the upcoming NDA entrance examination. The apex court held that the policy that restricts their entry into the elite institution is based on “gender discrimination".
We answer the questions you might have regarding the application process, the exam, and the case in the Supreme Court.
Who can apply?
An unmarried female
Between 16-and-a-half to 19-and-a-half years of age
Having completed 10+2 years of education
How to apply?
Visit UPSC's official website: upsc.gov.in
Click on 'Exam Notification: National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (II), 2021' on homepage
Tap on 'Click here'
You will be directed to a new webpage
Tap on 'Click here for Part 1'
Fill up your basic information
Click on 'Part registration' and log in using your registration number and date of birth
Fill up the payment details, upload the required documents, and select the exam centre
How many vacancies are there for women in the NDA?
This is not clear yet. Both vacancies and physical standards for selection of women would be notified later, the Defence Ministry said.
What is the last date for registering?
Applications will not be accepted beyond the prescribed last date/time, ie, 8 October (till 6 pm) or through any mode other than the aforesaid online mode, the notification said.
When is the exam?
The exam is scheduled for 14 November. However, it is subject to the outcome of the writ petition in the Supreme Court.
The Supreme Court insisted that women should appear for the NDA exam in November this year, asserting that their induction cannot be postponed by one year as sought by the Centre.
How is a person selected to the NDA?
Applicants to the premier institution are selected via a combination of written exams conducted by the UPSC every year, followed by extensive interviews covering general aptitude, psychological testing, team skills along with intensive physical skills, and medical tests.
On acceptance into the academy, candidates have to undertake and complete undergraduate programme spanning six semesters, along with outdoor skills and physical training.
What happens after graduation from the NDA?
Once graduated, they are sent to their respective training academies for one year, before they are granted commission. The army cadets are sent to the Indian Military Academy (IMA) at Dehradun, air force cadets to the Air Force Academy (AFA) at Dundigal in Hyderabad, and naval cadets to the Indian Naval Academy (INA) at Kerala’s Ezhimala.
