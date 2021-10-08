'Touched in Immodest Way'; NCB Officer Held for Molesting Woman on Train

In her complaint, she said that he was touching her in "immodest" ways. Image used for representation.
A 35-year-old superintendent officer with the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) was arrested by the Parli Railway Police for allegedly molesting a woman on a train from Hyderabad to Pune.
The man, identified as Dinesh Chavan, was travelling in the same train as the 25-year-old woman.
In her complaint, the woman said that Chavan was touching her in "immodest" ways, alleging that he removed her undergarment from her bag, sniffed it, and put it on his chest.
Disturbed, she alarmed the other passengers and the man was immediately caught.
A case was registered under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 354(A) and 509, against the accused at Parli Railway Police Station, Aurangabad unit. Section 509 of the IPC is a bailable offence defined as "words, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman."
The accused will soon be produced before the court, said SP GRP Aurangabad M Patil. Presently, he is under police custody at Parli railway police station.