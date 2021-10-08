'Touched in Immodest Way'; NCB Officer Held for Molesting Woman on Train

A 35-year-old superintendent officer with the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) was arrested by the Parli Railway Police for allegedly molesting a woman on a train from Hyderabad to Pune.

The man, identified as Dinesh Chavan, was travelling in the same train as the 25-year-old woman.

In her complaint, the woman said that Chavan was touching her in "immodest" ways, alleging that he removed her undergarment from her bag, sniffed it, and put it on his chest.