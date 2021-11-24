NHFS-5 Findings: India's Total Fertility Rate Slips Below Replacement Level

In an unprecedented development, India’s Total Fertility Rate (TFR) has slipped below the replacement level, as per the findings of latest National Family Health Survey.
This survey was held between 2019 and 2021 in two phases.
The National Family Health Survey-5 reveals India’s TFR has declined from 2.2 to 2. Meanwhile, India’s Contraceptive Prevalence Rate (CPR) has increased from 54% to 67%.
According to Hindustan Times, this data released by the Union Health Ministry, on Wednesday, 24 November, indicates that India’s population is stabilising.
Some of the other findings of the National Family Health Survey-5 include:
The prevalence of anaemia has risen across age groups
Every fifth girl is still likely to get married before 18 years, the share of women aged 20-24 who married before turning 18 has declined from 27% to 23% in the last five years
While every third child still suffers from chronic undernourishment, and every fifth child is acutely malnourished, the share of under-five children who were stunted (too short for age), wasted (low weight for height), or underweight has declined
Access to household amenities has improved
(With inputs from Hindustan Times and Mint.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)