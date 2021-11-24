NHFS-5 Findings: India's Total Fertility Rate Slips Below Replacement Level

In an unprecedented development, India’s Total Fertility Rate (TFR) has slipped below the replacement level, as per the findings of latest National Family Health Survey.



This survey was held between 2019 and 2021 in two phases.



The National Family Health Survey-5 reveals India’s TFR has declined from 2.2 to 2. Meanwhile, India’s Contraceptive Prevalence Rate (CPR) has increased from 54% to 67%.



According to Hindustan Times, this data released by the Union Health Ministry, on Wednesday, 24 November, indicates that India’s population is stabilising.