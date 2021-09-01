Watch: Why Nagpur's Red Light Area 'Ganga Jamuna' Is Facing Ban on Prostitution?

Nagpur cops sealed roads, banned prostitution in 'Ganga Jamuna' – the city's 200-year-old Red Light area.
On 15 August, Nagpur Police sealed the roads leading to 'Ganga Jamuna' — the city's 200-year-old Red Light area. Thousands of sex workers took to the streets, protesting against the sealing — even as the cops imposed Section 144 in the area.
Almost one week later, the cops banned prostitution in the area under the Prevention of Immoral Tracking Act. Sex workers in the area are calling for a reversal of the ban, asserting that it affects not just their livelihood but also their children's future.
"We don't have money to pay fees for our children. With Rs 10,000 to 15,000 per month, how can one run the family? There are over 25 people in one family. How do we eat? We have not eaten for the last five days. We have been sitting hungry, and have even fallen sick," said a sex worker, speaking to The Quint.
Others asked why was the ban put in place when sex workers in the area have been engaged in their work for more than two centuries in the area.
As per the Nagpur Police, 109 minors have been arrested in the area in the last 10 days — forcing the Nagpur Police to put a ban on prostitution.
While sex workers say that an investigation has to be launched with regard to child sex allegations, but they should be allowed to continue their work.
Sex workers seek a reversal of the ban — if not for them, for their children.
"Sex work has been practised as a profession for over 2,000 years. Where were the cops and the government then," another sex worker told The Quint.
