Mysuru Gangrape Survivor Should Not Have Been in Desolate Area: Home Minister

Reacting to the alleged gangrape of a young woman in Mysuru, Karnataka, Home Minister Araga Jnanendra has said that the MBA student and her friend should not have been travelling in a desolated area at 7:30 pm.

On Tuesday, 24 August evening, a student was allegedly gangraped by four men and her friend was attacked near Chamundi Hills in Mysuru. The student, riding pillion with her friend, was on her way back from Chamundi Hills, a popular tourist destination.

After speaking to the police in Mysuru, Jnanendra said, “Around 7:30 pm, they went there. It is a desolate area. They should not have gone there that late. We don't have any right to ask people not to go anywhere. They went."