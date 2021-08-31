Mysuru Gangrape Case: Absconding Sixth Accused Arrested From Tamil Nadu

A sixth accused allegedly involved in the gang rape of a medical student in Mysuru has been arrested in Tamil Nadu.

Without divulging the accused man’s name, police sources told news agency PTI that the man, who had been at large, was also arrested from Tirupur, based on a tip-off on Monday, 30 August, night.

The arrested accused have revealed the involvement of yet another accused, the seventh in the case, during interrogation, police have said. Presently, he is at large and teams have been formed for his arrest too.