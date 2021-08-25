Mysuru: Six Men Gang-Rape College Student; CM Promises 'Stringent Action'

A college student was allegedly gang-raped and a friend of hers beaten at Lalithadripura Layout in Mysuru, on Tuesday, 24 August. Citing the police complaint, ANI has reported that six men committed the crime.

The girl is presently admitted in a hospital and an FIR has been lodged in the case at Alanahally Police Station.

Dr Chandragupta, Commissioner of Police, Mysuru City, as per ANI, said:

"We have formed teams for the investigation of the case. We can't disclose details related to this case at this point in time."

Meanwhile, Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai informed ANI that a case has been registered based on a statement of the girl, and said: