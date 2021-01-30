‘Offensive Towards Women’: Myntra to Change Logo After Complaint

Speaking to The Quint, Patel said she first noticed “something was wrong” with the logo when she was at a social gathering three years ago.

“I was at a social gathering when I noticed two men started giggling after Myntra’s advertisement was played on television. When I asked them about it, they refused to tell me why. But I asked a few men later and they pointed that the logo was designed like a woman whose legs are spread open,” said Patel.

She added that social media too was filled with conversation about Myntra’s logo and decided to write to them about changing it. However, she claims that there was no response from their end.

“I spoke to many stakeholders regarding this. To activists and lawyers, but then people would always say they are a big company and will not respond to us. But I felt like someone should take it to Mumbai Police and so I did,” Patel explained.