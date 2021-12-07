One of Two School Managers Who Molested 17 Minors in Muzaffarnagar Held

While the incident occurred on 17 November, an FIR was filed only on 5 December.
(Photo: The Quint)
One of the two school managers accused of molesting 17 girls in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar was arrested on Monday, 6 December, nearly three weeks after the incident.
Muzaffarnagar SSP Abhishek Yadav, in a press conference on Monday, said that while one of the managers, Yogesh Kumar, was in police custody, the other, Arjun Singh, was still on the run.
All the 17 survivors were Class 10 students of a private school. The managers had asked them to come to another school on the pretext of appearing for a CBSE practical exam. While one of the managers worked at their school, the other was an administrator at the school they were taken to.
According to the FIR, which was filed weeks after the incident, the accused sedated and molested the girls on 17 November. They threatened to kill them if they spoke up about the incident, the report stated.
The Muzaffarnagar SSP told The Indian Express that a departmental inquiry had been launched against the concerned police station incharge.
(With inputs from The Indian Express.)
