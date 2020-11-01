I Worry About Women’s Safety: Mukesh Khanna on His MeToo Remark

"That is why I went against the title of Laxxmi Bomb," the 'Shaktiman' actor further said in tweets.

In a series of tweets, actor Mukesh Khanna has expressed shock at the outrage that was triggered by his statement in a video asserting that the “MeToo problem” began because women started to go to work. He had also, in his original statement, alleged that a child suffers when his mother goes to work.

MUKESH KHANNA’S DEFENCE

Khanna, in a series of tweets, on Saturday alleged that he is shocked that his statement was blown out of proportion.



Khanna also claimed that he doesn’t think anyone can respect women as much as he did.

“That is why I went against the title of Laxxmi Bomb. I am worried about women and their security. A clip of my interview has gone viral. I have never said that women should not work. I was just stating the reason why MeToo began.” Mukesh Khanna

He further went on to point out that Indian women have excelled in various fields, and ask: “So, how can I go against them?”

“I was not saying that MeToo happens because women go outside. I was only talking about the responsibilities of women and men. My career is an example of the fact that I have always respected women. I apologise if I have hurt any women’s sentiments, and for not being able to put up my views the right way.” Mukesh Khanna

WHAT HAD HE ORIGINALLY SAID?

In a clip that has since gone Viral, the Shaktiman actor, could be heard saying:

“Women and men are made differently. Women’s responsibility is to take care of the house. I am sorry to say this, but the MeToo problem started when women started to work. Today, women aspire to walk shoulder-to-shoulder with men. People talk about women’s liberation but let me tell you that this is where problems begin. The first member to suffer is the child because he does not have a mother to take care of him. He watches Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu with the caretaker. It all began when women aspired to be equal to men, but a man is a man and a woman is a woman.”

REACTIONS TO HIS STATEMENT

Many then took to Twitter to express shock and dismay at Mukesh Khanna’s original statement.