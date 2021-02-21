MP Woman Forced to Drink Liquor, Gang-Raped in Farmhouse: Police

A 20-year-old woman was allegedly abducted, forced to drink liquor and gang-raped by four people, in Madhya Pradesh’s Shahdol district, reported PTI, citing the police.
According to PTI, the police has said that efforts are underway to nab the accused.
WHAT THE POLICE HAVE INFORMED
Shahdol Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Mukesh Vaish reportedly informed PTI that the 20-year-old was abducted in a four-wheeler, taken to a farmhouse where she was forced to consume liquor and then gang-raped on Thursday and Friday, 18 and 19 February.
The ASP also informed that on Saturday, the accused dumped her in front of her house.
Further, ASP Vaish said:
MORE DETAILS
The ASP also said that the four accused were booked on Sunday. Further, he informed that the police is checking if one of them is a functionary of a political party.
(With inputs from PTI)
Published: undefined