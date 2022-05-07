MP Lawyer Beats Wife of Client in Matrimonial Dispute Outside Courtroom, Booked

An advocate representing a husband in a matrimonial dispute appears to have attacked the estranged wife of his client in public view in the court premises in Shahdol district, Madhya Pradesh, news agency Press Trust of India reported.

In an incident caught on video from outside a courtroom in Beohari, 58-year-old advocate Bhagwan Singh can be seen chasing 23-year-old Bharti Patel and punching her in the back, even as bystanders offer no help to the woman.

The local police told PTI that the incident took place on Thursday, 5 May, and they have booked the advocate under IPC sections for assault (355), causing hurt (323), obscene acts in public (294) and criminal intimidation (506).

The president of the district bar association claimed that they were unaware of the incident, PTI reported.

(With inputs from PTI)