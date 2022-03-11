Misogynistic Remarks at AMMA Women's Day Event Spark Controversy in Kerala

For the first time in the history of the organisation, the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) celebrated Women’s Day.

But certain remarks made by speakers at the event held on 8 March in Ernakulam have kicked up a controversy over their misogynistic and patriarchal nature.

In a 20-minute speech, KK Shailaja, former state health minister who was a guest at the event, spoke about equal pay for women actors in the film industry and praised women like Manju Warrier who came back to work after marriage.