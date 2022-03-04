MeToo: Many Women Accuse Kochi Tattoo Artist of Rape, Sexual Harassment

Following a Reddit post that was shared two days ago, a number of women have shared on social media, allegations of sexual harassment against a well-known tattoo artist in Kochi, Kerala. Sujeesh PS, the man who runs the tattoo studio Inkfected, has been named by multiple women for allegedly sexually abusing them.



Though the Kerala police have not received any formal complaints, they have started investigation. The tattoo studio, a senior cop informed The Quint, has been shut for the past two days and the artist’s phone has been switched off.

The Kochi-based tattoo artist’s client list includes leading artists from the Malayalam film industry. He has been known for the intricate details in his tattoo work.

The Quint tried reaching Sujeesh but he was unavailable. The police, however, confirmed that he has been absconding.