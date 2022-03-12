MeToo in Kerala Exposes Alleged Sexual Harassment by Makeup Artist Anez Anzare

In the last two weeks, Kerala has been witnessing a #MeToo wave with several women accusing Sujeesh PS, a Kochi-based tattoo artist of sexual harassment and rape from 2018 to 2022. The outrage opened a can of worms with many others accusing makeup artist Anez Anzare of sexual harassment.

Three women sent complaints against him to the Kochi Commissioner of Police, Nagaraju, on Thursday, 10 March.



Kuriakose V U, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Kochi told The Quint, “We have received complaints against Anez Anzare but since they have not been signed, we have asked the women to respond with detailed complaints and signatures. We will take action as soon as we file the First Information Reports.”

Sources confirmed that FIRs will be filed on 12 March. The Quint tried reaching Anzare for a comment but didn't receive a response.