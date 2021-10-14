Amend Queerphobic Language in Medical Textbooks: Experts Welcome NMC's Advisory

In a first of its kind move, the National Medical Commission (NMC) on 13 October, issued an advisory directing various medical textbooks in forensic medicine, toxicology, and psychiatry to amend unscientific and derogatory remarks against members of the LGBTQIA+ community.

"While teaching UG/PG students wherever the issue of gender or similar kind arise, the mention of Clinical history or complaints or signs/symptoms, examination findings or history about nomenclature shall not be taught in such a way that it becomes/perceived in any way derogatory/discriminatory/insulting to the LGBTQIA+ community," the NMC statement said.