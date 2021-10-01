Maternity Benefit Act: SC Issues Notice to Govt Over Leaves for Adoptive Mothers

Image of India’s Supreme Court used for representational purposes.
(Image: The Quint)
The Supreme Court on Friday, 1 October, issued a notice to the Centre over a petition challenging the Constitutional validity of section 5(4) of the Maternity Benefit Act, 1961, which provides that mothers who adopt a child would only be provided maternity leave if they adopt a child who is less than 3 months old.
As per the provision, mothers who adopt a child older than three months will not be entitled to twelve weeks of maternity leave that is provided otherwise.
While twelve weeks of maternity leave is provided to adoptive mothers, biological mothers are granted twenty-six weeks of leave, the plea further pointed out.
A bench comprising Justices S Abdul Nazeer and Krishna Murari said the the petitioner had put forth a "just cause," and sought a response on the plea from the central government, as per a Bar and Bench report.
(With inputs from ANI and Bar and Bench)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined