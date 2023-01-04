'Married Daughter Still a Daughter': Karnataka HC Slashes Sexist Defence Norm

Just like married sons, married daughters can also avail dependent cards available to children of former defence personnel, said the Karnataka High Court, striking down a Sainik Welfare Board guideline that said otherwise.

What did the court say? In an order issued on 2 January, a single-judge bench of the HC ruled, "If the son remains a son, married or unmarried, a daughter shall remain a daughter, married or unmarried. If the act of marriage does not change the status of the son, the act of marriage cannot and shall not change the status of a daughter."