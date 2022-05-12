Marital Rape Verdict: Justice Hari Shankar, Marriage Is Not Lifetime Consent

(Trigger Warning: Descriptions of rape. Reader discretion advised.)

"If the wife refuses and the husband, nonetheless, has sex with her, howsoever one may disapprove, it can't be equated with the act of ravishing by a stranger."

These are the words of 54-year-old Justice Hari Shankar, who ruled against striking down of the marital rape exception, in the split verdict by the Delhi High Court delivered on 11 May, Wednesday.

I read Justice Shankar's absurd words again, and again – with rage and with sadness.