'Rape Is Rape': Karnataka HC Refuses To Quash Charges Against Husband

The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday, 23 March, refused to quash charges of rape against a man who has been accused of forcing himself upon his wife.

Section 375 of the Indian Penal Code defines the offence of rape. While this Section has been amended over the years to remove archaic concepts, emphasise the importance of consent, and cover all relevant sexual acts, it still retains an exception for non-consensual sex by a husband with his wife.