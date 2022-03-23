'Rape Is Rape': Karnataka HC Refuses To Quash Charges Against Husband

'Marriage cannot be used as a license for unleashing brutal beast on the wife,' the Karnataka HC said.
The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday, 23 March, refused to quash charges of rape against a man who has been accused of forcing himself upon his wife.
Section 375 of the Indian Penal Code defines the offence of rape. While this Section has been amended over the years to remove archaic concepts, emphasise the importance of consent, and cover all relevant sexual acts, it still retains an exception for non-consensual sex by a husband with his wife.
In a significant development on the legality to the exception, Justice M Nagaprasanna said that "marriage cannot be used as a license for unleashing brutal beast on the wife," reported Bar and Bench.
According to LiveLaw, the court also held that the submission that a husband was protected by the institution of marriage for any act performed was "not proper."
The survivor had registered a complaint against her husband for offences punishable under Sections 376 (rape) and 377 (unnatural offence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
The Special Court took cognisance of the case and framed charges under Sections 498A (cruelty) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the IPC. The accused later approached the high court with a plea to quash the charges.
The primary argument of the accused was, reportedly, that a husband was exempted under Section 375 (rape), and therefore, could not be charged under Section 376 (punishment for rape).
(With inputs from LiveLaw, Bar and Bench.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)