Delhi HC to Issue Directions in Plea Seeking Removal of Marital Rape Exception

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday, 2 March, will issue directions on the batch of pleas challenging the exception to Section 375, which exempts forced sexual intercourse by a man with his wife, from the criminal offence of rape.

The bench of Justice Rajiv Shakdher and Justice C Hari Shankar refused to grant further time to the Centre to submit its written submission earlier on 21 February.



"We are closing it then. Judgment reserved. List for directions on 2 March. In the meantime, counsel for parties may file their written submissions and compilations," the bench had said.