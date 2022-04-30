Man Throws 25-Year-Old UP Woman Out of Train For Resisting Molestation Attempt

A still from an anti-rape protest. Image used for representational purposes.
A 25-year-old woman, who was returning home after visiting Bageshwar temple in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district was on Wednesday, 27 April, thrown out of a moving train by a man as she refused to give in to his molestation attempt, an official said on Saturday, 30 April, reported news agency PTI.
The incident reportedly happened on Wednesday night in a passenger train between Madhya Pradesh's Khajuraho and Uttar pradesh's Mahoba, the official said, adding that the woman is currently undergoing treatment at the District Hospital in Chhatarpur.
"The woman was allegedly pushed out of the running train after she opposed a molestation attempt by a male co-passenger," Vinayak Verma, Jabalpur's Government Railway Police (GRP) Superintendent of Police (SP) told PTI.
He added that they have identified the accused and are about to arrest him. Following the incident, he said, the Khajuraho police station registered a zero FIR. The case was later transferred to Rewa GRP for further probe, he said.
The woman, who belongs to Uttar Pradesh's Banda district, reportedly said the incident happened near Rajnagar town, which is close to Khajuraho.
"I came to the temple in Bageshwar Dham (Chhatarpur). A co-passenger started molesting me. I resisted his attempts and told him to stay away. I also bit him on his hand in a bid to resist. The man, aged around 30 years, later threw me out of the moving train near Rajnagar," she said, as per PTI.
The victim added that she has been a regular at the temple since the past nine months.
(With inputs from PTI.)
