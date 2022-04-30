Man Throws 25-Year-Old UP Woman Out of Train For Resisting Molestation Attempt

A 25-year-old woman, who was returning home after visiting Bageshwar temple in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district was on Wednesday, 27 April, thrown out of a moving train by a man as she refused to give in to his molestation attempt, an official said on Saturday, 30 April, reported news agency PTI.

The incident reportedly happened on Wednesday night in a passenger train between Madhya Pradesh's Khajuraho and Uttar pradesh's Mahoba, the official said, adding that the woman is currently undergoing treatment at the District Hospital in Chhatarpur.