Man Allegedly Kills Live-In Partner Near Mumbai, Hides Her Body in Bed Box

The murder came to light after residents of the building reported a foul smell emanating from the apartment.
Mythreyee Ramesh
The murder came to light reportedly after residents of the building reported a foul smell emanating from the apartment.

(Photo: Accessed by The Quint)

(Trigger Warning: Description of violence.)

A Mumbai court on Wednesday, 15 February, sent a 27-year-old Hardik Shah to five-day police custody, after he was arrested for allegedly killing his live-in partner near Mumbai's Nalasopara.

What happened: According to the Mumbai Police, he hid 37-year-old Megha's body in the storage area of his bed, at their rented homes.

The big point: The murder came to light after residents of the building reported a foul smell emanating from the apartment. Local police officials broke open the door of the room and found the woman’s body.

What we know: Hardik was reportedly unemployed, and Megha, a nurse by profession, used to bear the expenses of the house, the police said in a statement.

  • According to police, Megha is a native of Kerala, and she met Hardik, a son of a diamond merchant.

  • The couple rented a house in Nalasopara two months ago.

  • Hardik reportedly sold household items and escaped with the money – and was arrested from Rajasthan and brought to Mumbai on Wednesday.

