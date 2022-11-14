'Strangled, Chopped Into 35 Parts,' Delhi Police Claim Man Kills Live-In Partner

A 28-year-old man has been arrested by Delhi Police for allegedly killing his live-in partner in Delhi's Chhattarpur, chopping her body into at least 35 parts, and disposing them off in different locations in the Capital.

The accused, Aaftab Poonawala has been remanded to five-day police custody for the murder of Shraddha Walkar, who was also in her late 20s, said Additional DCP (South) Ankit Chauhan on Monday, 14 November.

As per the Delhi Police, the couple, who hailed from Mumbai, had shifted to Delhi around May this year. "The murder took place in mid-May... We filed a case and initiated investigation after the Mumbai Police approached us with a missing persons report (for Shraddha) on 8 November," ADCP Chauhan said.