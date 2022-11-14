'Strangled, Chopped Into 35 Parts,' Delhi Police Claim Man Kills Live-In Partner

In a horrific case, a 28-year-old man allegedly murdered his live-in partner in Delhi's Chhattarpur, chopped her body into thirty-five pieces, and disposed them at different locations in the capital city.
(Photo Courtesy: Facebook/Shraddha Walkar/Aaftab Poonawala)
A 28-year-old man has been arrested by Delhi Police for allegedly killing his live-in partner in Delhi's Chhattarpur, chopping her body into at least 35 parts, and disposing them off in different locations in the Capital.
The accused, Aaftab Poonawala has been remanded to five-day police custody for the murder of Shraddha Walkar, who was also in her late 20s, said Additional DCP (South) Ankit Chauhan on Monday, 14 November.
As per the Delhi Police, the couple, who hailed from Mumbai, had shifted to Delhi around May this year. "The murder took place in mid-May... We filed a case and initiated investigation after the Mumbai Police approached us with a missing persons report (for Shraddha) on 8 November," ADCP Chauhan said.
Poonawala and Walkar met each other in 2019 through a dating app, as per the police, and had private jobs. Chauhan told The Quint, "In Delhi too, the two had private jobs."
The couple shifted to Delhi after their families opposed their relationship, and started living in a rented accommodation in south Delhi's Chhattarpur, as per ADCP Chauhan.
"They came to Delhi in April end-May first week. Before that, they had gone to a hill station together," the official said.
He claimed that Poonawala killed Walkar after she started "forcing him to marry her." ADCP Chauhan alleged that the couple quarrelled frequently, and "it used to get out of control. In this particular instance, the man lost his temper and killed her. The murder took place in mid-May."
In September, a friend of Walkar's informed her brother that the two friends had not been in touch for 2.5 months, and that her mobile phone was switched off. On 14 September, her father, a resident of Palghar, lodged a complaint at Manik Pur police station in Mumbai.
"The victim's father said that the friends of the woman had not been able to contact her and that she had not been active on social media either," the Delhi Police said in a briefing.
The Mumbai police informed Delhi police on 8 November. ADCP Chauhan alleged that they then questioned Poonawala who "admitted that he had murdered Walkar."
After Poonawala's statement, an FIR was registered in the case under sections 365 (kidnapping or abducting with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine person), 302 (murder), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) of the Indian Penal Code on 10 November.
ADCP Ankit Chauhan alleged that after the accused killed her, "he cut her body into multiple parts and disposed them off in different places. He also purchased a fridge where he kept her body parts."
"Some evidence has been recovered from around their residence – from the jungle and the dumping ground. They are being examined and linked," the ADCP said, adding that a thorough investigation into the case was underway.
