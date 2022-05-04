Delhi: Man Sexually Assaults 2 Girls After Barging Into Bhajanpura MCD School

Image used for representational purposes.
A man barged into a primary school run by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and sexually assaulted two eight-year-old students, Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal alleged on Wednesday, 4 May.
The perpetrator had entered the institute in Bhajanpura on 30 April, while students were waiting for their teacher in their classroom after the school assembly. In a summons issued to the East Delhi Municipal Corporation over the matter, the DCW stated:
Further, the DCW indicated that when the matter was raised with the school authorities, the principal told the complainants to "forget" about the incident.
A case has been registered in connection with the incident. The women's body has demanded immediate arrests in the case.
"The Commission has sought a detailed report on the incident from MCD along with reasons for the security lapse and action taken against those responsible for the same. The Commission has sought, both from Delhi Police and MCD, the details of action taken against the school principal and the class teacher under POCSO Act for not reporting the crime to Delhi Police and attempting to conceal the same," it said in a statement.
Meanwhile, in Uttar Pradesh, a 13-year-old Dalit gang rape survivor was allegedly raped again by a police officer in Uttar Pradesh's Lalitpur district. The incident took place when the survivor had gone to the police station to register a complaint against gang rape.
