Why Are Kerala Women in Cinema Rebelling? Films Have Changed, Rot Within Remains

Even now, in the Malayalam film industry, which is believed to be going through a new phase of producing progressive films, there is no assurance of equal wages for equal work. That is, women do not get paid equal remuneration for their work, even if they are 'stars' when compared to their male counterparts.

While on-screen, the cinema has shown some nominal progressive tendencies, what remains rotten within is a discriminatory system – which got precipitated in the abduction and sexual assault of a woman actor in 2017. The change in Malayalam cinema has to come from within, and this change has to be organic.

But women are a bit more vocal now, and maybe changes will come in due course.

Let’s debate why organic change is important.