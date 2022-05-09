'To Keep Girls Out Of School, Women Out Of Work': Malala on Taliban's Hijab Rule

Pakistan Nobel Laureate Malala Yousafzai on Monday, 9 May, condemned the Taliban government's order forcing Afghanistan women to cover their body from head-to-toe as wanting to "erase girls and women from public life".
On 7 May, the Taliban's recently reinstated Ministry for Propogation of Virtue and Prevention of Vice announced that it is "required for all respectable Afghan women to wear a hijab." The ministry's statement also added that the chandori – a blue-coloured Afghan burqa, which covers a woman from head to toe – is the "best hijab".
Yousafzai said that it was a means to "keep girls out of school, and women out of work."
She called for leaders around the world to hold the Taliban accountable for violating the human rights of millions of women and girls.
The decree was received with outrage by Afghan women and activists and global bodies.
“Women in Afghanistan wear the hijab, and many wear the burqa, but this isn’t about hijab, this is about the Taliban wanting to make all women disappear,” Shabana, a resident of Kabul, told news agency AP.
Journalist Margherita Stancati, who covers Afghanistan, wrote that the new rule will make women "too scared to even try to go out".
Protests broke out from across Afghanistan with women protesting the rule, and calling it against Islamic culture.
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres raised alarms over the development and urged Taliban to "keep their promises to Afghan women and girls, and their obligations under international human rights law".
Just a month after the Taliban in Afghanistan made the not-so-surprising announcement of barring girls from attending school, the administration has now imposed another strict decree on women – criminalising their clothing.
The order also stated what happens if a woman defies the rule – their male guardians will receive a warning. In case of a repeat offence, the male guardian will be punished.
“If a woman is caught without a hijab, her mahram (a male guardian) will be warned. The second time, the guardian will be summoned [by Taliban officials], and after repeated summons, her guardian will be imprisoned for three days,” according to the statement, Al Jazeera reported.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)