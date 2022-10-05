Mahsa Amini Death: Iran Protests Enter Classrooms; Students Brave Guns & Batons

Nearly three weeks after the death of Mahsa Amini in Tehran that sparked global outrage, protests by Iranian women over the feminist icon's death remain robust and have pervaded the country's classrooms.

School girls and university students are demonstrating to demand a change in the hardline Iranian regime. Visuals circulated on social media showed girl students marching on streets sans hijabs in Karaj and Sanandaj, raising the call of "“Zan. Zendegi. Azadi (Women. Life. Freedom)."