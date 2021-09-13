Maharashtra: Man Rapes Teen in Ulhasnagar, 2 Police Stations Refuse To File Case

A man allegedly raped a 14-year-old girl in Maharashtra's Ulhasnagar on Friday, 11 September, police officials indicated on Sunday.

The 35-year-old accused was arrested by the railway police on Sunday under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO).

Railway Police Commissioner Qaisar Khalid told the media that two police stations had refused to register the girl's complaint, saying that the crime had not occurred in their jurisdiction. The complaint was subsequently filed with the railway police, NDTV reported.

