Maharashtra: Man Rapes Teen in Ulhasnagar, 2 Police Stations Refuse To File Case

Crimes against women remain high despite strong protests.
(Photo: Lijumol Joseph/The Quint)
A man allegedly raped a 14-year-old girl in Maharashtra's Ulhasnagar on Friday, 11 September, police officials indicated on Sunday.
The 35-year-old accused was arrested by the railway police on Sunday under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO).
Railway Police Commissioner Qaisar Khalid told the media that two police stations had refused to register the girl's complaint, saying that the crime had not occurred in their jurisdiction. The complaint was subsequently filed with the railway police, NDTV reported.
The purported perpetrator had taken the teenager from the railway station, where he had found her, to the nearby railway quarters, where he allegedly raped her, and confined her for the entire night, news agency PTI reported.
The girl had been returning home from Shirdi with her friends when she was abducted from the railway station skywalk. The accused, who had been wielding a hammer, had scared away the girl's friends, NDTV reported, citing police officials.
The girl is receiving medical treatment at a hospital in Ulhasnagar.
The horrific incident comes close on the heels of another reported occurrence of a crime against a woman in the state. A 34-year-old woman, who was raped and brutally assaulted inside a stationary tempo in Sakinaka area of suburban Mumbai on Thursday, later died from her injuries at a city hospital.
(With inputs from NDTV and PTI.)
Published: 13 Sep 2021,08:13 AM IST