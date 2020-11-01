Locals Block Road to Seek Justice for Nikita Tomar, Many Detained

A ‘mahapanchayat’, was reportedly called by members of 36 communities in Ballabgarh over the murder of Nikita Tomar. The Quint The woman was shot dead after she resisted a man’s attempts to shove her into a car. | (Photo Courtesy: YouTube Screengrab) Gender A ‘mahapanchayat’, was reportedly called by members of 36 communities in Ballabgarh over the murder of Nikita Tomar.

Several people were detained on Sunday, 1 November, allegedly for attempting to disrupt the law and order situation, as locals blocked National Highway 2 in Haryana’s Ballabgarh, demanding justice for 21-year-old Nikita Tomar who was murdered on 26 October. Nikita Tomar was shot dead by a man in Haryana's Faridabad, after she resisted his attempts to shove her into a car. According to news agency ANI, Sumer Singh, DCP Haryana Police, said:

“Several people detained after some miscreants tried to disrupt law and order situation in Ballabhgarh today on National Highway 2, while ‘mahapanchayat’ was underway. Permission was not taken to hold the ‘mahapanchayat’.”

A ‘mahapanchayat’, according to ANI, was called by members of 36 communities in Ballabgarh over the murder of Nikita Tomar.

HARYANA CM’S REMARKS

Meanwhile, ANI also reported that Haryana CM Manhohar Lal Khattar on Sunday said that the Centre, as well as the state government is looking into the case because it is being linked with “love jihad”, adding:

“Since Ballabhgarh woman killing case is being linked with ‘love jihad,’ the Centre as well as the state government is looking into it, and considering legal provisions so that the guilty is not able to escape, and no innocent person is punished.” Manohar Lal Khattar, Haryana CM

WHAT HAD HAPPENED

Twenty-one-year-old Nikta Tomar was shot dead by her stalker in broad daylight outside her college on Monday, allegedly after she refused his proposal for marriage. Previously, the Harayana CM had also said:

“Victim’s family is satisfied with the Haryana government’s action. Culprits were nabbed within 2 hours of the incident and one who helped them was also arrested. Fast track court would be established in this case for giving strict punishment to culprits.”

Nikita Tomar’s killing has triggered communal rage, with claims of “love jihad” doing the rounds, amid provocative speeches made by right wing leaders outside her house.