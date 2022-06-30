Madras HC Questions Gay Man's Locus Standi as He Claims Partner Locked Up

The Madurai bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday, 29 June, questioned the locus standi of a gay man to file a petition for his partner, who has allegedly been locked up by his family.

Justices PN Prakash and Vijayakumar questioned how the boyfriend could file the plea as the two were not married, and has told him to not be present in court when his partner is produced before them, The News Minute reported.

The two men, aged 26 and 18, have been in a relationship for the past eight months. When the teenager's family came to know about their relationship earlier this year, they allegedly forced him to undergo 'conversion therapy.'