Is This 21st Century?: Twitter on Madras HC's Absurd Observation on Mangalsutra

"Are we really living in 21st century," asked people on Twitter, responding to Madras High Court absurd observation that removal of 'thali' – the word of mangalsutra in Tamil – would amount to subjecting the husband to "mental cruelty of the highest order," while granting divorce to a man.

The observation went viral on Twitter – with many questioning "what's wrong with our courts" and asserting that a woman's agency to choose what she wears cannot be equated with "cruelty."