‘Not Fully Woke’: Judge To Go For Counselling on Same-Sex Couples 

“Ultimately, in this case, the words must come from my heart and not from my head and the same will not be possible if I am not fully ‘woke’ on this aspect,” the judge was quoted as saying.

He also admitted that he is trying to remove his preconceived notions on the subject. He then requested a psychologist to fix a convenient appointment and said that such a session will help him evolve.

Meanwhile, the police assured the court that the couple will not face harassment from the parents and the court also directed the parents and petitioners to undergo counselling sessions.

The judge said that the petitioners are in touch with the parents and the parents were able to understand the relationship but issues remained in the parents' mind due to the stigma in the society about such relationships.

The court recorded the statement of the psychologist that there's no confusion in the minds of the petitioners. Hence, the court directed the parents to attend another set of counselling sessions and adjourned the case to 7 June.