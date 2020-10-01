Three Men Allegedly Kidnap, Gang-Rape Minor In MP’s Khargone

This comes just a day after the death of a 19-year-old Dalit woman, from UP’s Hathras, due to alleged gang-rape.

A 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped by three unidentified persons after being kidnapped from her house in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone district, police told PTI on Wednesday, 30 September.

This comes just a day after the death of a 19-year-old Dalit woman, from Uttar Pradesh's Hathras, due to alleged gang-rape hit national headlines.

According to the news agency, the girl lived with her brother in the village near a agriculture field where they worked as labourers, with the parents living in another village.

Khargone Superintendent of Police Shailendra Singh Chauhan told PTI that three unidentified men came to the field on a two-wheeler and pulled the girl out of the hut, before committing the crime. The brother, the cop said, opposed but was beaten up with a stick.