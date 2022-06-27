Unconditionally Yours: A Drag Queen and a Heterosexual Woman Complete Each Other

When Patruni Sastry aka 'Suffocated Art Specimen' met Rajeshwari at a family function in Hyderabad, little did they know that she will become their life partner, their safe space – a person who will love them for who they are.

Patruni identifies as a pansexual person, who is also a drag artist, while Rajeshwari is a cisgender heterosexual woman.

It was Raji, as Patruni fondly calls her, who made the first move.