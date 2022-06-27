Unconditionally Yours: A Drag Queen and a Heterosexual Woman Complete Each Other

A trained classical dancer, Patruni Sastry, has performed over 50 drag shows across India.
When Patruni Sastry aka 'Suffocated Art Specimen' met Rajeshwari at a family function in Hyderabad, little did they know that she will become their life partner, their safe space – a person who will love them for who they are.
Patruni identifies as a pansexual person, who is also a drag artist, while Rajeshwari is a cisgender heterosexual woman.
It was Raji, as Patruni fondly calls her, who made the first move.
Once they both realised that there was mutual interest, Patruni wanted to come out as pansexual to Raji.
But there was no conversation beyond 'okay' from Raji. When she did not call Patruni for more than two days, they asked her if she wanted to "end things."
A trained classical dancer, and a software professional, Patruni came out as pansexual in 2018 – after the landmark 2018 Supreme Court judgment decriminalising homosexuality. In 2019, they started performing drag after witnessing a 'life-changing' performance in Bengaluru.
Since then, Patruni, who practises 'anti-beauty' drag, has performed over 50 shows across the country – and is one of the handful of drag artists from South India.
"On that evening, there were around 500 people from across age groups. There were queer people, allies who were sitting in front of us. You know the café was full. People were sitting on the ground. Around us, you know, there were glass corridors. People were watching it from other parts of the corridors. So, it went on for three-four hours and that was the very first response I got. Because the platform was wonderful, I wanted to take it even further in my city," Parruni said.
While Raji said "so what" when Patruni came out, there were apprehensions expressed by Raji's family. They wanted to know if she was okay with marrying a 'dancer.' But there was also 'hate' from social media when the couple announced their wedding.
Patruni and Raji got married in November 2021, and there has been no looking back since.
But they maintain that it is the unconditional love by Raji that makes it possible for Patruni to continue to fight everyday stereotypes and hate.
"It is really important that there is somebody who knows, who helps me to be my authentic self. Who lets me be who I am. I am really thankful to the universe for giving me a partner like her who is the fire behind me to do things in a far more different way," Patruni said.
