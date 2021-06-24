How Trans Woman Found Love, And Her Life Partner, on TikTok

“When someone falls in love with another person, they don’t fall in love with their body; they fall in love with their heart.”

Trans woman Mahant Shivlakshmi and cishet man Sanjay Jhalte met on TikTok and fell in love. Two years after they first met, the couple tied the knot in a small town near Maharashtra's Nashik.

The highlight of their wedding ceremony on 1 June, they say, were the blessings from both their families.