In a First, Glossary of Tamil LGBTQIA+ Terms Published by TN Government

The Tamil Nadu government has published a glossary of LGBTQIA+ terms in Tamil in the government gazette in a first-of-its-kind move in the country. The glossary has been adapted for the most part from the LGBTQIA+ glossary published by Queer Chennai Chronicles, The News Minute, Orinam, and several queer individuals, although the TN government's latest version has some changes.

The move comes on the back of a series of judgments given by Madras High Court Justice Anand Venkatesh to improve the lives of LGBTQIA+ people in the state. The high court had asked the government to come up with a list of terms in Tamil for the media to use, in order to stop derogatory references to LGBTQIA+ persons.