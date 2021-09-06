Coming Out to Celebrity Crushes: Honest Conversations Ft Moms & Their Queer Kids

"Did my mom know I was queer?"

"What did they feel like when I came out?"

"Who is this one celebrity that my parents want me to date?"

We all have questions that we wanted to ask our parents, but never did!

On the third anniversary of the reading down of Section 377 by the Supreme Court, which decriminalised homosexuality in India, The Quint decided to catch up with Ria Sharma and Ashish Chopra – and most importantly, their moms – Renu Sharma and Simi Chopra.

A resident of Noida, Ashish identifies as a homosexual man. The 26-year-old HR professional dotes on his mother. But the relationship took a hit from both their sides when Ashish came out to his family.