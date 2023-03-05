‘Queer Kids Call Me Mumma’: Mother of Faridabad Teen Who Died by Suicide in 2022

In 2022, the mother alleged to The Quint that students used all kinds of slurs for her son. “They didn’t realise the impact of their jokes on my son. He would have panic attacks due to the bullying. And then one day, he told me that he had been sexually assaulted too,” she claimed.

Now, one year later, the 41-year-old spends most of her time busy in court work. “I have to leave my aged parents at home and keep going to the court. We keep getting dates which keep getting pushed further,” she lamented.

Arpandeep Narula, the lawyer who is representing the woman, told The Quint, “We had filed two petitions in this case. In the first one, we had asked for cancellation of bail of the academic councillor. She was granted bail on the grounds of a factual inaccuracy.”

The mother said;