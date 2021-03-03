LGBT Activist Divya Dureja Booked For Sexual Assault, Out On Bail

(Trigger warning: Descriptions of sexual assault and physical violence. Viewer caution is advised. )
A 28-year-old French woman has accused well-known LGBTQI activist, poet and psychologist Divya Dureja of allegedly drugging and sexually assaulting her in a resort in North Goa on 23 February.
While Dureja was arrested by Goa Police on 24 February, following an FIR in Pernem Police Station, she was later released on bail by a local court.
The accused is currently admitted in a psychiatric facility in Delhi, and is undergoing treatment for her injuries.
The survivor, who is a yoga instructor, arrived in Goa in January. According to her Instagram post, she connected with Dureja through Instagram.
The alleged incident took place when they decided to meet at the Sea View Resort in Ashvem. Dureja allegedly drugged and locked up the yoga instructor, according to the complainant.
“She molested me and inserted her hand in my vagina, insinuating she was planting a tree,” Scroll.in quoted the French woman.
In a statement shared with The Quint, Dureja’s parents said:
Her sister Dr Jayati Dureja, in an Instagram post, wrote:
“My sister has been in a state of psychosis since the last few days. She has been unable to speak or recognise anyone, including her own mother. My sister is effectively comatose since last few days. She shows signs of deep physical and mental trauma, injuries & shows signs of probably being forcibly drugged & assaulted.”
Speaking to The Indian Express, North Goa Superintendent of Police Utkrisht Prasoon said that Dureja was booked under Sections 342 (punishment for wrongful confinement) and 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code.
Sub Inspector Reecha Maheshwar Bhonsle, the investigating officer in the case, told Mid-day newspaper that the case was a “rare one” in terms of legal ambiguity.
Bhonsle added that both women are currently undergoing medical examination.
“The complainant’s medical report shows that she has injuries on her back. The doctors say these are fresh injuries…and seem to be from the same incident. The rest like blood samples, etc, are being sent to the laboratory now.” However, Dureja’s medical reports “have nothing of this sort.”
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: 03 Mar 2021,06:50 PM IST