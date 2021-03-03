LGBT Activist Divya Dureja Booked For Sexual Assault, Out On Bail

A 28-year-old French woman has accused well-known LGBTQI activist, poet and psychologist Divya Dureja of allegedly drugging and sexually assaulting her in a resort in North Goa on 23 February.

While Dureja was arrested by Goa Police on 24 February, following an FIR in Pernem Police Station, she was later released on bail by a local court.

The accused is currently admitted in a psychiatric facility in Delhi, and is undergoing treatment for her injuries.