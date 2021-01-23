Dear India, You Must Rebuild on the Foundation of Gender Equality

(On the occasion of Republic Day, The Quint relaunches its campaign ‘Letter to India – Ek Naya Start’ and invites readers to send in suggestions for rebuilding India after a tough 2020.
As the coronavirus pandemic continues unabated, economic and societal shocks to countries around the world are well-documented. For women, the psychological effects are manifold – rise in domestic violence, economic upheaval for migrant workers and the burden of unpaid work at home, to name a few. The pandemic has only exacerbated these challenges.
Activists – Poonam Muttreja, Sohini Bhattacharya, Priya Babu, Suhani Jalota – tell us why gender equality should be at the heart of recovery for India in 2021.
Sohini Bhattacharya, CEO of Breakthrough India, an organisation that has been working for a violence-free society for women and girls in India, wishes that 2021 ends the ‘psychological, social, sexual and physical violence’ women face.
Bhattacharya adds, “If we want our country to be a 100 percent country, then 50 percent of its population must be able to thrive and reach their full potential.” She further hopes for gender quality to become a part of the curriculum of every government school, so that the value for women and girls is inculcated at a young age in every child.
To highlight the institutional inequalities exposed by COVID-19, Executive Director of Population Foundation of India, Poonam Muttreja refers to a UN Women’s report which states over 100 million women can be lifted out of poverty if governments invest in health services for women.
Muttreja further says that damage caused by COVID-19 to women’s health and their essential needs can serve as both a lesson and opportunity, and therefore, the country must build capacities of frontline and health workers, as they are the avenue through which rural girls and women can access the public health system.
“For our citizens in India, I hope that post COVID, we will reimagine a strong public health system that will provide Universal Health Coverage to all our people, not only during the pandemic but always thereafter,” she adds.
Priya Babu, a transgender rights’ activist and Regional Program Manager at Swasti, an NGO, hopes India realises the rights for the transgender community this year.
While highlighting the social gap between cisgender and transgenders, she bats for reservation for the transgender community under a new law.
Speaking of the problems faced by transgenders in the pandemic, Babu adds,
In her letter to India, CEO and Founder of Myna Mahila Foundation, Suhani Jalota hopes the country reorients focus on women who don’t have access to basic necessities like health, hygiene, education and rights. To prosper, women must be supported as decision-makers, she says.
