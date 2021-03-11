Protect Lesbian Woman Married Forcibly by Family: Delhi HC to Cops

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday, 10 March, ordered the Delhi Police to provide protection to a 23-year-old lesbian woman, who was married off forcibly, from her family and in-laws.

According to The Indian Express, the woman was pressured to marry a man in October 2019, and has now run away from her matrimonial home. The court directed the cops to ensure neither her nor the members of the NGO helping her, be harassed or harmed.