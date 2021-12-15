From Kolhapur to Top Boss at Chanel: Indian-Born Leena Nair's Career Graph

Born in 1969 in Maharashtra's Kolhapur, Nair did her initial schooling at Holy Cross Convent School in the city.

She pursued her Engineering degree, specialising in Electronics and Telecommunications, from Walchand College in Sangli. She later graduated with a Gold Medal from XLRI, Jamshedpur in 1992 where she pursued MBA in Human Resources.

She started her career with Unilever as a Management Trainee and spent almost 30 years in the company – both progressing and assuming various roles.