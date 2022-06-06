'Wrongly Perceived': Layer'r Apologises Amid Outrage Over 'Shot' Body Spray Ads

Perfume company Layer'r released a statement, apologising for two ads for their body spray 'Shot'.
(Photo: Video screengrab)
Perfume company Layer’r on Monday, 6 June, released a statement, apologising for two ads for their body spray 'Shot' which caused outrage over the weekend for 'promoting rape culture'.
However, the brand said that they had acquired all the necessary approvals before airing the advertisements.
"...we never intended to hurt anyone's sentiments or feelings or outrage any women's modesty or promote any sort of culture, as wrongly perceived by some," the statement by the company read.
The company went on to apologise for the advertisements and added that they have "voluntarily informed" all media partners to stop the ad from being telecast and broadcast from 4 June.
One of the two advertisements shows four men at a supermarket where they spot the last remaining bottle of Layer’r Shot, after which they talk about who will take the last “shot”. However, the visual during this conversation is that of a woman, instead of the body spray.
A second advertisement shows a group of young men entering a room where another young man and woman were already present. They proceed to engage in a conversation where they made remarks with sexual innuendos.
On Saturday, the Information and Broadcasting Ministry had ordered the suspension of the two advertisements. The ministry asked Twitter and YouTube to remove the video from their platforms.
Meanwhile, the regulatory body Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) said that the ad is in serious breach of the ASCI Code. Adding that it is against public interest, ASCI said that it has taken immediate action and notified the advertiser to suspend the ad, pending investigation.
Further, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Chief, Swati Maliwal, has written to the I&B Ministry seeking action against the ad and issued a notice to Delhi Police on the matter.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)