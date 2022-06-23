Don't be Ashamed, Support With Whole Heart: Laxmi's Guide to Being a Trans Ally

"The first thing that people want to know is what is between our legs," rues Laxmi Narayan Tripathi.

A prominent transgender activist, 43-year-old Tripathi says that whenever an individual comes out as transgender, the person being confided in should be sensitive and should keep "pre-conceived notions" at bay.

So, dear reader, if anyone – known or unknown – comes out to you as a transgender person, here are six things that Tripathi would like you to remember.